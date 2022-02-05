Chelsea Boss Tuchel Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chelsea have confirmed that head coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite a number of positive tests within his first-team squad throughout December and January, Tuchel continued to test negative and maintain his position in the dugout.

However, on Saturday morning, the Blues announced that the German had registered a positive test, presumably when he arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of the lunchtime kickoff against Plymouth Argyle.

As confirmed by Chelsea, Tuchel will now serve a period of isolation, subsequently missing the FA Cup tie with the League One outfit where Arno Michels will be in charge of the team.

Chelsea are scheduled to play in the Club World Cup next week, but Tuchel will have to fulfil certain criteria to allow him to travel to the United Arab Emirates.

The European champions say that Tuchel hopes to link up with the squad later next week.

Complete Sports