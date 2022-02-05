FA Cup: Maja Scores For Stoke City; Iwobi Bags Assist, Onyeka Benched

Josh Maja scored on his first appearance as Stoke City beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in their FA Cup fourth round tie at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Maja, who linked up with the Potters on loan from Ligue 1 club Girondis Bordeaux on deadline day opened scoring for his side in the 14th minute.

He was replaced by Steven Fletcher 12 minutes from time.

At the Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi provided an assist in Everton’s 4-1 win against Brentford.

Iwobi replaced Demarai Gray in the 88th minute of the encounter.

The versatile winger set up Andros Townsend for Everton’s fourth goal in stoppage time.

His compatriot Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute for Brenford in the game.

