Ghana Set To Name Hughton New Black Stars Coach

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton will take over from Milovan Rajevac as new head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Ghana Football Federation and Sports Ministry met on Friday and settled for Hughton as Rajevac’s successor.

Former international Otto Addo was the favourite for the job, but has been dropped for the former Norwich City gaffer.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Eagles Get Boost As Abdullahi Returns To Training After Injury-Induced Lay-off

According to Ghanasoccernet.com , Hughton, who travelled to Ghana to visit his family, has been approved by the government and GFA to become substantive coach.

He will be named as soon as next week.

The new development means the 63-year-old has postponed his return journey to England.

Ghana will take on eternal rivals Nigeria in a 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs next month.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…