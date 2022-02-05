Liverpool Too Big To Rely On Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted they’re preparing for a potential departure of Mohamed Salah.

Salah remains locked in new contract talks with the Reds as Luis Diaz arrives from Porto.

Klopp argued the move is to help his star players and the club to keep evolving.

“This club is too big to rely on single persons, whether that’s me or a player, and has to be ready for all different scenarios,” he said.

“We constantly prepare for today and for tomorrow as well. We need options and we need help. All development includes fresh blood as well and that’s what we did with Diogo Jota when he came here and now when we signed Luis it is exactly the same.

“Players might have plans for their future but a club has to be ready for pretty much all scenarios and that’s what we do between playing games all the time.”

