Premier League: Troost-Ekong Benched As Burney, Watford Share Points

William Troost-Ekong was benched as Watford and Burnley settled for 0-0 draw in tbeir long-waited relegation showdown.

Troost-Ekong, who returned from international duty with Nigeria last week sat on the bench in Roy Hodgson’s first game in charge of the Hornets.

Watford kept their first clean sheet in 30 Premier League games since a famous 3-0 win against Liverpool in February 2020.

Burnley have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last four league games against the Hornets.

The result sees Burnley remain bottom of the table on 13 points, but they remain with games in hand over their rivals.

Watford stay in 18th with 15 points, one behind Norwich in the safety of 17th place.

