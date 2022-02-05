Sadiq Nets 9th League Goal, Helps Almeria End Winless Run

Super Eagles AFCON 2021 star Umar Sadiq was on target as struggling Almeria defeated Ibiza 2-0, in the Spanish second division on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq now has nine goals in 21 league appearances and has taken his tally to 10 in 22 games in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old doubled Almeria’s lead in the second minutes of added time in the second half.

Largie Ramazani has given Almeria the lead in the 58th minute from the penalty spot.

Ramazani had the opportunity to make it 2-0 but missed a penalty with 15 minutes left in the game.

Almeria ended a run of six consecutive games without a win (five defeats and one draw).

The win saw them go level on the same points with leaders Eibar on 49 in the league table.

By James Agberebi

