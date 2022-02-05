Salah Versus Mane! –Segun Odegbami Writes About AFCON 2021 Final

The Africa Cup of Nations, Africa’s most prestigious football competition, has finally arrived the global stage of recognition.

The continent earned it in three weeks of a great football feast, putting on display the full array of African football – the power, physicality and speed of Sub-Saharan players, the technical skills and organized play of the North Africans, the raw and unadulterated free spirit of the new teams from the deep-South, and energy, fighting spirit and endless running of the Central and East Africans.

It has been the best of African football in full colour.

For the finals match tomorrow between Senegal and Egypt, there could not have been a better epilogue – Africa’s two best players, Egypt’s Salah, and Senegal’s Mane, leading their countries’ an epic match to decide who takes away the trophy.

FIFA and some European Club managers that wanted the championship cancelled initially have eaten humble pie and are now enjoying Champagne football of…