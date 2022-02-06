Cameroon Beat Burkina Faso To Land First AFCON Bronze In 50 Years

Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before going on to win 5-3 on penalty shootout to finish third at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions have now claimed a first AFCON bronze for the first time since 1972 when they hosted the tournament.

The Burkinabe went into the break 2-0 up through Steeve Yago’s opener on 24 minutes and Andre Onana’s own goal in first half added time.

With just four minutes into the second half Burkina Faso went 3-0 ahead thanks to a Djibril Ouattara’s header.

But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back with Stephane Bahoken pulling a goal back on 71 minutes.

Vincent Aboubakar, who came on before the start of the second half, nodded in a corner to make it 3-2 on 85 minutes.

And just two minutes later Aboubakar netted his eight goal of the tournament as he pounced on a loose ball after Burkina Faso keeper…