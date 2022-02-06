Crystal Palace Interested In Rangers Nigerian Star Aribo

Premier League club Crystal Palace have put Rangers Nigerian star Joe Aribo on the top of their shopping list for next season.

Aribo could head home to London as Palace boss Patrick Vieira looks to replace loan star Conor Gallagher after his return to Chelsea.

Former Scotland striker Dougie Freedman, who is Palace’s sporting director, watched Aribo in Rangers’ 3-0 midweek Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

Rangers would want about £10million for Aribo and Palace have the funds available.

The Ibrox side could have Champions League football to offer him next season.

But the lure of London and a chance to play in the English top flight may tempt Aribo to quit Rangers.

Palace are also keeping tabs on Celtic’s Liel Abada.

The Israeli winger hit his 13th goal of the season in Wednesday’s win that sent the Hoops top of the table.

Source: Complete Sports

