CWC: Ighalo Scores on Debut As Al Hilal Book Date With Chelsea

Odion Ighalo scored on his competitive debut as Al Hilal booked a place in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup after thrashing Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday night.

Abdoulay Diaby put Al Jazira ahead on 14 minutes.

Ighalo however equalised for Al Hilal nine minutes before the break.

The Nigeria international, who recently linked up with the Asian champions from rivals Al Shabab was replaced by Andre Carrillo in the 75th minute.

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Carrillo scored the other goals for the Saudi Arabia Professional League champions.

Al Hilal will face Europeans champions Chelsea in the semi-final on Wednesday.

