How We Plan To Approach Final Against Egypt

Senegal head coach Aliou Cissé has explained how his players will approach AFCON 2021 final against Egypt on Sunday.

The Teranga Lions will hope to be third time lucky when they face the Pharaohs of Egypt in a mouth-watering grand finale.

In their previous two final appearances in 2002 and 2019, Senegal lost to Cameroon and Algeria respectively.

For Egypt, they will be targeting a record-extending eight AFCON title.

And speaking ahead of today’s game Cissé, who captained the Senegal squad in 2002 and was in charge in 2019, said in his presser:”We prepared well for our final with the players who are determined and confident to put in a good show,” he was quoted on cafonline.com.

“We will approach this final with determination against a great Egyptian team. We know our opponent well; they have their own philosophy of play with experienced players on the continental level. We are on the…