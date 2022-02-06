Iheanacho Scores, Ndidi Starts As Nottingham Forest Knock Leicester City Out Of FA Cup

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal was not enough to save Leicester City as the Foxes are knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Nigerian international reduced the scoreline to 3-1 in the 40th minute with a cool finish after Forest had netted quick three goals in the first half.

It was Iheanacho’s third goal in the colours of the Foxes in all competitions this season.

However, the host took the game beyond the reach of Leicester City as Djed Spence scored in the 61st minute to the delight of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minute as he was booked in the 59th minute for a rough tackle.

Nottingham will now face Huddersfield Town in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

