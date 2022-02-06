I’ve Nothing Against Hazard –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists there’s no issues around Eden Hazard.

However, Ancelotti says the Belgian hasn’t done enough to warrant a start.

He said, “When I say that nothing has happened, I’m referring to his personal situation and the relationship.

“Nothing has happened in terms of his fitness, he’s fine and is training well. Besides that, there’s another decision I have to make.

“The fact that Hazard doesn’t play in a particular game is because I choose to play another player, but Hazard against Elche and scored.

“He’s played when I believed that he could help the team and he has done that. However, it’s nothing to do with his fitness or for personal reasons, we’re not hiding anything here.”

