Ligue 1: Moffi , Bonke Star In Lorient’s Win Vs Lens

Nigerian duo Terem Moffi and Innocent Bonke were in action as Lorient recorded a 2-0 win against Lens in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday afternoon.

Bonke, who linked up with Lorient during the winter transfer window was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

Moffi on the other hand was replaced by Mali international Ibrahima Kone 15 minutes from time.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in 22 league appearances for Lorient this season.

Sambou Soumano and Kone scored both goals for the home team.

Christophe Pélissier’s side will travel away to Monaco for their next league game.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Related