NPFL: Remo Stars Pip 3SC; Reclaim Top Spot, Enyimba Beat Sunshine Stars Away

Captain Junior Nduka scored a sublime free kick as Remo Stars defeated 3SC 1-0 in their South West derby in Ikenne on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Nduka fired home in the 62nd minute to hand the hosts maximum points in the game.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side now occupy top spot on the table with 23 points from 11 matches.

Rivers United dropped to second position after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Plateau United in Jos.

Jesse Akila netted the decisive goal in the 33rd minute.

It was Rivers United’s first defeat of the season.

In Ijebu Ode, Enyimba recorded their first away win of the campaign overcoming their hosts Sunshine Stars 1-0.

Victor Mbaoma scored the winning goal for the Peoples Elephant two minutes after the break.

Holders Akwa United were held to 0-0 draw by MFM, while the game between Wikki Tourists and Rangers also ended goalless.

Samad Kadiri scored the winner 19 minutes from time as Kwara United pip Lobi Stars 1-0 in Ilorin.

In Minna, Niger Tornadoes edged…