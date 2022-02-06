Okoye Suffers Heavy Defeat On Sparta Rotterdam Return

It was not the best of return to action for Maduka Okoye at Sparta Rotterdam as they were hammered 4-0 by Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

After representing Nigeria at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Okoye was back in Sparta’s starting eleven for the Rotterdam derby against Feyenoord.

But it was an afternoon to forget for Okoye as the home side put four goals past him.

Also action was Okoye’s Nigerian counterpart Cyriel Dessers who was introduced in the 66th minute.

Orkun Kokcu opened scoring for Feyenoord on four minutes before Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Five minutes into the second half Gus Til got Feyenoord’s third and also got their fourth in the 70th minute.

Okoye has now failed to keep a clean sheet in his last five games for Sparta Rotterdam, conceding nine goals.

Sparta Rotterdam have now gone 10 straight games…