Osimhen Returns To Scoring Form As Napoli Beat Venezia

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was back among the goals as he scored in Napoli’s 2-0 win at Venezia to give their league title hopes a huge boost, Completesports.com reports.

It was his sixth league goal and 10th in all competitions for Napoli in the current campaign.

The last time he scored in the Serie A was in October 2021.

After a goalless first half, Osimhen opened scoring in the 59th minute and was substituted with a minute left to play.

Also Read: Eredivisie: Okoye Suffers Heavy Defeat On Sparta Rotterdam Return

Also in action for Venezia were Nigerian stars David Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The win move Napoli to second on 52 points, just a point behind leaders Inter Milan.

Napoli welcomed back Osimhen for his first start since November 21, when suffering multiple facial fractures in a clash of heads.

Osimhen’s early attempt was deflected over the bar, while Matteo Politano’s half-volley after a Giovanni Di Lorenzo knockdown skimmed the woodwork.

There was a…