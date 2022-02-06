Osimhen Returns To Scoring Form As Napoli Beat Venezia

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was back among the goals as he scored in Napoli’s 2-0 win at Venezia to give their league title hopes a huge boost, Completesports.com reports.

It was his sixth league goal and 10th in all competitions for Napoli in the current campaign.

The last time he scored in the Serie A was in October 2021.

After a goalless first half, Osimhen opened scoring in the 59th minute and was substituted with a minute left to play.

Also in action for Venezia were Nigerian stars David Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The win move Napoli to second on 52 points, just a point behind leaders Inter Milan.

Napoli welcomed back Osimhen for his first start since November 21, when suffering multiple facial fractures in a clash of heads.

Osimhen’s early attempt was deflected over the bar, while Matteo Politano’s half-volley after a Giovanni Di Lorenzo knockdown skimmed the woodwork.

Source: Complete Sports

