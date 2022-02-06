Senegal Beat Egypt On Penalties To Land First-Ever AFCON Title

Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw.

Mane had seen a seventh-minute penalty saved by Egypt keeper Gabaski but the Liverpool star held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy denied Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

Gabaski had made three good saves from Senegal’s Bamba Dieng in extra time.

All four of Egypt’s knockout games at the tournament went the distance, and the North Africans had beaten Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon on spot-kicks en route to the final.

Gabaski had already saved four penalties at the tournament by the time the match went to a shootout, but on this occasion the 33-year-old was not able to emerge on the winning side.

Egypt were the first to err when centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem saw his penalty hit the left-hand upright and bounce away – but Gabaski immediately…