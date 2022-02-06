Stoke City Boss Raves About New Boy Maja

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil has eulogized new arrival Josh Maja after the striker scored on his maiden appearance for the Sky Bet Championship club.

Maja moved to Stoke City on loan from French outfit Girondis Bordeaux on deadline day.

The Nigeria international opened scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic.

“Josh took his goal extremely well and I think he linked the play up well, O’Neill was quoted by the club’s website

“He’s not played a lot of football in the first half of the season so he’ll benefit from the 70-odd minutes he had today.”

The 23-year-old made just four appearances for Bordeaux during the first half of the campaign.

O’Neil admitted that the former Sunderland striker still needs to build his fitness as he has not played much this season.

“That’s what he needs. For him to show what he showed today was a real positive but we still have to build his fitness and get him…