AFCON Title More Important To Me Than Champions League

Senegal hero Sadio Mane says winning the Africa Cup of Nations is more important to him than any other trophy he has won.

Mane scored the decisive spot kick that saw Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties, after 120 minutes of football ended goalless and crowned champions of AFCON 2021.

It is the first time ever Senegal will emerge champions of Africa after missing losing in the finals in 2002 and 2019.

Before his achievement with the Teranga Lions, Mane had helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Austrian Bundesliga and Cup at Red Bull Salzburg.

But speaking after Sunday’s final, Mane said the AFCON title is more special to him than any other trophies he has won in his career.

“I am very proud and I think it is the best moment of my life ever. This day I think it is the best day. I won the Champions League and some trophies but I think this is the special one for me, this is more important for me,” he told Goal.