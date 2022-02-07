Akwa Utd Congratulate AFCON Bronze Medal Winner Efala

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League Champions Akwa United have congratulated their goalkeeper and Cameroonian international Jean Efala for winning bronze medal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Burkina Faso before beating the West African side 5-3 on Penalties to emerge bronze medal winners at the tournament.

Efala who won the NPFL title with Akwa United last season was part of Cameroon’s 28 man squad for the biennial tournament. The former Cameroon U-20 captain was on the bench in three of his country’s seven matches at the soccer fiesta.

In a reaction, the Chairman of Akwa United, Elder Paul Bassey, described goalkeeper Efala as a worthy ambassador of the club and congratulated him and the Cameroonian national team for emerging the third best team at the 2021 Nations Cup.

” It’s a thing of joy for everyone at Akwa…