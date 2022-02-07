Carragher Slams Egypt’s Coaching Crew After AFCON Final Loss

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has slammed Egypt’s coaching crew for their decision to leave Mohamed Salah to be the fifth penalty taker after the Pharaohs lost the AFCON final to Senegal on spot-kicks.

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes in Sunday’s final in Cameroon, leaving a shootout to decide who would be named the best team in Africa.

After Egypt’s Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their efforts from 12 yards, Senegal’s fifth taker Sadio Mane slammed his spot-kick into the bottom corner to secure a first ever AFCON title for his country.

His Liverpool teammate Salah was down to take Egypt’s next penalty but did not get the chance to step up.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Carragher said: “That is why your best penalty taker should never go fifth.

“Mo Salah not taking a penalty for Egypt in a shootout in a final is madness. Also happened to Ronaldo years ago for Portugal v Spain.”

Asked by a fan who was down…