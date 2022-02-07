CWC: Ighalo Hails Al Hilal’s Big Win Against Al Jazira

Odion Ighalo can’t hide his excitement after Al Hilal secure a place in the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup following the 6-1 thumping of Al Jazira on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Asian champions recovered from a goal down to beat the hosts inside the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Abdoulay Diaby put Al Jazira ahead on 14 minutes, while Ighalo equalized nine minutes before the break.

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Carrillo scored the other goals for the Saudi Arabia Professional League outfit

“We believe we were much the better team, so after we went 1-0 down, we started pressing, acting as a team,” the 32-year-old told FIFA website.

“Everyone started getting into the game. We scored one, we scored another and we got the result we wanted.”

Al Hilal will face Europeans champions Chelsea in the semi-final…