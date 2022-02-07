How Senegal Silenced Salah In AFCON 2021 Final

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah says Senegalese ability to keep Egypt star, Mohamed Salah completely quiet was the brain behind their victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Recall that Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal claimed a first ever Africa Cup of Nations title with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over seven-time winners Egypt in Yaounde on Sunday.

Idah, who praised Senegal for their victory told Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, that the Senegalese defenders ensured they distabilise Salah by kicking him from every angle.

“This is Africa; it is different here, this is a jungle, they kicked him left, right and centre. In Europe, the referees will protect you (but) here nobody protects you.

“When you are in Europe, they are very structured…but when you come to Africa, it is different, we don’t play to the rules, so, he (Salah) just could not perform.”

“I expected Senegal to win. Senegal has been a…