I’ve Not Been Contacted By NFF For Super Eagles Assistant Coach Job

Former Nigerian midfielder, Emmanuel Amuneke has debunked reports that he has been contacted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to take up the post of the Super Eagles assistant coach.

Reports had emerged in some online media (Not Completesports.com) that the NFF had appointed Amuneke to join Augustine Eguavoen as joint-head coach of the national team.

The Super Eagles are officially without a handler after Eguavoen stepped down from his interim role following Nigeria’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a chat with The Sun Sports, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner stated that no one from the NFF has contacted him concerning any offer.

“I’m not aware of any appointment with the Super Eagles or any job with the Nigerian government,” Amuneke, a former member of the Dream Team that won gold medal at Atlanta Olympic game told The Sun Sports.

“I just returned to my base in Spain from the CAF Technical Study Group duty at the Africa Cup of…