Ronaldo Becomes World’s First Person To Reach 400m Instagram Followers

Manchester United Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in the world to reach 400 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo became the first person to reach 200m followers in January 2020 and has now seen that figure double in just over two years.

The 37-year-old’s posts are mostly about family, football and the occasional promotion of his label, CR7.

The Portugal international is second only to Instagram’s official handle that boats 469m followers as of February 7.

That account has over 6,600 posts covering a range of topics and latest updates from Team Instagram.

Ronaldo celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday and posted a photograph that received almost 14m likes.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner thanked his fans for their best wishes and wrote: “Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations.

“But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth…