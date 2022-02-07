Why Sadiq Is Very Important For Nigeria

Former Super Eagles head coach Samson Siasia has explained why he feels Umar Sadiq is important for Nigeria in the future.

Sadiq made his debut for the Super Eagles at this year’s AFCON in Cameroon where he scored one goal in four games.

On Friday, he scored his ninth league goal in Almeria’s 2-0 home win against Ibiza in the Spanish second division.

Also Read: ‘How We Plan To Approach Final Against Egypt’ —Senegal Coach, Cisse

And Siasia, who coached Sadiq at the Rio 2016 Olympics, explained some of the qualities that makes Sadiq a quality player.

“Umar Sadiq is a very brilliant player,” Siasia, told Omasports.

“As tall as he is, he’s the kind of player that knows how to create chances for himself.

“Look at how he played at the Afcon, played as a sub, scored a goal, and against Tunisia [in the last 16] he tried to create chances. That’s the kind of player that he is, that’s why I believe in him and took him to the Olympic Games in Brazil.

“Look at…