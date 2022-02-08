CAF Snubs Super Eagles Stars In AFCON 2021 Best X1

No Super Eagles stars made the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Best X1 for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

CAF released the list on Monday following the conclusion of the competition.

None of the players including Moses Simon, who had an outstanding tournament also made reserve bench.

Champions Cameroon had four players in the squad with goalkeeper of the tournament; Edourd Mendy, Saliou Ciss, Namplays Mendy and Most Valuable Player Sadio Mane among the Best X1.

Silver medallist Egypt have three players on the list with Vincent Aboubacar the only Cameroonian player in the squad.

