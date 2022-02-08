CWC: Ighalo Confident Al Hilal Can Beat Chelsea

Al Jazira forward Odion Ighalo says the team is fired up for the Club World Cup semi-final clash against European champions Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

The Asian champions booked a date with the Blues after demolishing UAE club Al Jazira 6-1 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

They will look to secure a place in the final when they confront Thomas Tuchel’s side on Wednesday.

“When you think about the teams you are going to face in the Club World Cup, high level and big teams that won in their continent,” Ighalo FIFA official website.

“We’re going to play against Chelsea, a good team which I have played against before, but as you know, the goal of the team and the fans is to win because this team doesn’t understand losing.

African champions Al Ahly will face Asian representative Palmerias in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

