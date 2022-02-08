Eguavoen Assures NPFL Players On Super Eagles Call-Up

Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen has assured players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) that call-up to the national team will be extended to them.

Eguavoen, who was retained as Eagles interim coach by the NFF on Monday, said this on Sunday in Ilorin.

Since returning from the AFCON 2021 where he led the Super Eagles to the round of 16, Eguavoen has been moving round league venues in his capacity as NFF’s Technical Director.

And speaking with npfl.ng Eguavoen said: “Nigerian playing in any of the leagues in the country can get a chance to play for the national team.

“I have seen about two or three games, the standard is high, officiating is good.

“Once players get information that I will be around, not just me, a couple of my colleagues are also watching other matches, it gives them a lot of hope and thinking they will get a chance one day.”

Following his re-appointment as…