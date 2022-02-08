Everton, Watford Premier League Poor Run Continues

Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute as Everton lost 3-1 to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

It was new manager Frank Lampard’s first Premier League game since taking over at Everton.

The Chelsea legend has now lost both of his opening games as a Premier League manager.

Also, he is the first Everton manager to lose his opening league game in charge since Gordon Lee in 1977.

An own goal by Jamaal Lascelles in the 36th minute gave Everton the lead before just a minute later another own goal this time by Mason Holgate made it 1-1.

In the 56th minute Ryan Fraser put Newcastle 2-1 ahead before Kieran Trippier sealed the win for the Magpies with 10 minutes left.

The defeat means Everton are winless in their last six Premier League games.

The Toffees are in 16th position on 19 points, just three points above the relegation zone.

