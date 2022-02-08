Handball League To Hold In Benin City February

The National Division One Handball League for 2021 will hold this February in Benin City, Edo State.

The second tier handball league now sponsored and hosted by the Edo State Government, will hold from February 25 to March 6, 2022.

According to a statement by the Hhandball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) Secretary General, Maigidansanma Mohammed, the executive board of the HFN led by Samy Ocheho in a virtual meeting on Sunday, settled for the date after getting the nod from the officials of the Edo State Government handball association.

About 30 teams; 20 males and 10 females , are expected to participate in the Division One League which is a promotional championship to the top flight Handball Premier League.

The winners in the male and female categories will automatically get promotional ticket to be part of the Handball Premier League 2022.

The National Division One League 2021 which was to hold in November last year…