Inter Milan Won’t Underestimate Roma –Inzaghi

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says there’ll be no underestimating Roma in Tuesday’s Coppa Italia quarterfinal clash.

Inter meet the Giallorossi as favourites, despite their derby defeat.

“We meet a strong team with many quality players and a great coach like José,” Inzaghi told Sportmediaset.

“The Coppa Italia is a very important target for us. It must be in the DNA of Inter.

“Now we’re in the quarter-finals. We have this big game tomorrow. We know that we have the chance to get to the semifinal quickly,” the coach continued.

“We always feel at home with our fans. Tomorrow is a midweek match, but we know they will be there trying to drag us as they have done from the beginning of the year. We hope to reward them the qualification.”

He added, “I am lucky enough to have a strong and competitive team that since the beginning of the year. Everybody has shown availability.

“We suffered a bad defeat but we must be good and rational, be aware of the…