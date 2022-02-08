It’ll Take A Miracle For Black Stars To Beat Nigeria

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo claims Black Stars will need a miracle to overcome Nigeria for a place at this year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports ghanasoccernet.com.

The Black Stars will take on bitter rivals Nigeria in crucial final playoffs in March.

Ghana endured their worst ever performance at the just concluded AFCON 2021 where they crashed out at the group stage.

On their part, Nigeria got to the round of 16 before losing to Tunisia.

And Polo, a member of Ghana’s 1978 AFCON winning squad, has stated that Black Stars need divine intervention to get past Nigeria.

“What is happening will not help us,” Polo told Free FM

“Even if we are able to qualify for the World Cup, it will not help us because this is not the quality.

“To be frank, football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then he can take us…