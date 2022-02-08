Nigeria Pillar Of Sports Ejidike Powers Maiden Igwe Orizu U20 Football Tournament Complete Sports

The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike, has confirmed partnership with the Anambra State Chapter of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, YSFON, for maiden edition of the Igwe Orizu U20 Football Tournament.

Agu-Ejidike, confirmed to Completesports.com that the unveiling of the Igwe Orizu U20 Football Tournament giant trophy has been slated for February 19, at the Igwe’s Palace, Otolo Nnewi.

Engr Akonam Obiefule, Chairman of Anambra YSFON, told Completesports.com on Tuesday that the tournament will kick off on February 25 with the final slated for the weekend of Easter 2022.

“Screening of players has been done in all the sporting zones of the state”, the YSFON boss informed.

“The draws will be conducted in Awka on Wednesday, February 9, 2022,” he added.

He expressed happiness with the working relationship between the Federation and the Office of the Pillar of Sports,…