Pioli: AC Milan, Four Other Teams Capable Of Winning Serie A Title

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says this season’s title race has five teams involved.

Victory over Inter Milan on Sunday has blown the title battle wide open.

“We never stopped believing,” said Pioli. “It was a more balanced game than people seem to make out, and the statistics confirm that. We did well to stay in the match.

“All the top five teams are in the battle for everything, including the title as well as a Champions League spot. As far as I am concerned, Inter and Juve are the strongest squads in Serie A.

“What Milan must do now is prove we are a mature team. The victory in the derby has to give us enthusiasm.

“Consistency is the key to staying at the top and we have always tried to play positive, attacking football.”

