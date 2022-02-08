Twum Gives Update On Black Stars Coaching Job

The Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has dismissed reports that, Chris Hughton has been named as the new coach of the Black Stars of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on The Probe on Sunday, Twum stated that following the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac, the GFA has been on a frantic search for a competent manager to redeem the image of the Black Stars.

According to Twum, Houghton is amongst the long list of potential candidates who may be given the job, including former Black Stars midfielder, Otto Addo. Adding that, talks with Addo have so far been positive.

“My last conversation with the [GFA] president was that the talks [with Addo] have been positive, but it comes with certain conditions as well. Yes, the FA appoints, but government takes care of the expenses and what have you, so you need to come back and engage government and see if you would be at par in terms of decision making. From then you can progress.

Also…