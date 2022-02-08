Van de Beek Made Wrong Decision To Join Everton

Manchester United title winner Paul Parker says Donny van de Beek should NOT have moved to Everton.

The Dutchman signed for the Toffees on-loan to the end of the season, having struggled to break into the United first-team under Ralf Rangnick.

“Donny van de Beek needed to go. He needs an opportunity to prove himself,” Parker told BonusCodeBets via the Metro.

“Man Utd have lost players, but I think they’re players who needed to go. Van de Beek, needed to go. He needs the opportunity to prove himself and I really hope it works out at Everton.

“He goes there and proves people wrong. He deserves that and only he can make that happen, by going there and proving a point.

“I don’t think Everton is the right club for Donny van de Beek because it wasn’t right under the previous two managers.

“They’ve got an inexperienced manager now, to go and try and do that, with very much the same clutch of players, which the previous two (managers) couldn’t get going. So I…