Ziyech Announces Retirement From Morocco National Team

Chelsea midfield star Hakim Ziyech has announced his retirement from Morocco’s national team.

The decision comes after Ziyech was left out of Morocco’s squad for their Africa Cup of Nations campaign last month.

Last year, Morocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic accused the 28-year-old of faking an injury to get out of playing a friendly and criticised the midfielder’s behaviour.

Ziyech, who has 40 caps for Morocco, has not featured for the national side since June and has now made himself unavailable for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously I understand them but I will not return to the national team,” Ziyech told Abu Dhabi Sports ahead of Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign.

Asked if it’s his final decision, Ziyech replied: “Yes, it’s my final decision.

“It’s all clear for me how things are going over there.

“It’s all clear for me and I’m focusing on what I’m doing and right now that’s…