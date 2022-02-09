Amuneke’s Appointment Will Help Improve Eagles Technically, Tactically –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Emmanuel Amuneke as part of Austine Eguavoen’s technical crew will further raise the standard of football of the Super Eagles.

Recall that on Monday, the NFF fortified the Super Eagles technical crew with the inclusion of Amuneke, as the chief coach of the team.

The reconstitution comes after the Super Eagles outing at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, and ahead of the potentially-explosive FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off round against the Black Stars of Ghana next month.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, the 1980 AFCON winner, lauded the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF for the appointment of Amuneke and said that it would help the Super Eagles technical and tactically.

“To be frank, this is one of the best decision the NFF has made in a very long time. This also shows that the NFF are now listening to the voices of sports loving Nigerians…