Aribo In Action, Balogun Subbed Off In Rangers Win Over Hibernia

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was on for 75 minutes as Rangers defeated Hibernia 2-0 in Wednesday’s Scottish League.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 23rd appearance in the colours of Rangers had a decent performance.

Aribo was substituted in the 75th minute for Aaron Ramsey.

The host took the lead in the 5th minute through James Tavernier’s penalty before Alfredo Morelos extended their lead to 2-0 in the 57th minute with a beautiful finish to ensure Rangers pick maximum points.

However, Leon Balogun, who also had a solid game in the defence, was substituted in the early part of the first half due to injury.

The victory put Rangers second on the league on 62 points.

