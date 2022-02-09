Blame Arteta If Arsenal Fail To Finish In Top Four –Winterburn

Arsenal legend, Nigel Winterburn, has said the club will regret allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave, if they do not finish in the top four places this season.

Winterburn feels manager Mikel Arteta has been left short of attacking options following the 32-year-old’s departure.

Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy, before he eventually moved to Barcelona as a free agent.

Arsenal, who sit sixth and two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United, didn’t replace the Gabon international and Winterburn fears his absence could hinder their chances of a top-four finish.

“It feels as if Aubameyang was the captain and then something went awry. Him losing the captaincy wasn’t based on a one-off issue – there were several. Mikel Arteta decided that “enough is enough, you’re the captain of this club and I am trying to lead a young team, and it’s not acceptable.”

“The problem with his departure is that its left Arsenal short. If they finish fourth, then…