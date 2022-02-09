CWC: Jorginho Wary Of Ighalo, Others

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho insists the Blues must be wary of Odion Ighalo and his Al Hilal’s teammates in their Club World Cup semi-final clash, reports Completesports.com.

The two teams will look to secure a place in the final when they clash at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Ighalo and former West Bromwich Albion winger Matheus Pereira were on target in the 6-1 win against Al Jazira on Sunday.

Jorginho believes the duo and other players in Al Jazira’s squad would be a tough nut to crack for the European champions.

“I think we have to be cautious because they have quality players. They also have the Brazilians who have great talent. Those two could give us problems if we don’t mark them tightly,”Jorginho told FIFA’s website.

“We have to impose our own game and be wary of the weapons they have. We need to be cautious, we need to prepare well for the game because if you underestimate your…