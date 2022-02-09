‘Eguavoen Retention Big Boost For Eagles’ W/Cup Spot Quest’ –Okosieme

Ndubuisi Okosieme, a former Nigeria winger has hailed the Nigeria Football Federation’s decision to retain Austine Eguavoen as Super Eagles’ interim Technical Adviser and discarding its earlier plan to engage an expatriate head coach, Completesports.com reports.

The NFF has discarded it’s earlier plan to hire Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, and extended the tenure of Austine Egiavoen as the NFF Technical Director/ interim Super Eagles Technical Adviser, to steer the three-time African champions past their West African archrivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, in the final round of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers. Emmanuel Amuneke has been contracted as the Super Eagles’ Chief Coach.

1988 AFCON silver medalist, Okosieme, told Completesports.com exclusively that the NFF has toed the line of ‘continuity and belief in their own’ with Monday’s announcement of coach Augustine Eguavoen’s retention and bolstering of the Eagles’ technical crew with the…