Ex-Brighton Boss Hughton Appointed Ghana Technical Advisor

The Ghana Football Association has announced the appointment of former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton as the technical advisor of the Black Stars.

Former midfielder Otto Addo will serve as the head coach with George Boateng and Mas-Ud Dramani also part of the new technical crew.

The GFA made the announcement following a meeting of its executive committee on Wednesday.

“Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.” a Ghana FA statement confirmed on Wednesday.

“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.”

