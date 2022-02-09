‘I Was Better Than Mendy’  –Egypt Keeper

Pharaohs of Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou-Gabal believes his performance during the Africa Cup of Nations was superior to Senegal’s Edouard Mendy.

Abou-Gabal was instrumental in Egypt progressing to the final of the just concluded AFCON in Cameroon after a shaky start.

He helped the seven-time African champions to two penalty shoot-out wins against Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

While many believe Abou-Gabal was the best shot stopper in the tournament, Mendy won the Best Goalkeeper award.

And reacting to losing the award to Mendy, the Zamalek goalkeeper claimed the Chelsea first choice told him that he played better.

“Even if I won the individual award, it won’t make any difference because we lost the Africa Cup of Nations title,” Abou-Gabal told MBC Masr.

“I think my numbers are slightly better than Mendy’s, but CAF choices are often odd.

“Mendy himself said that I played better, he told me to keep going…