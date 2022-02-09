I’ve No Plan To Retire From Football

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened the door to playing into his 40s.

The veteran remains one of the top midfield players in the world and has no plans to stop just yet, confident he still has plenty to offer, and who could argue based on his performances this season?

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Sportening’ app, in which he is an investor, Modric spoke about his career and about how he has worked to keep playing despite his advancing years.

“I don’t know when I’ll keep playing until, maybe about 40, we’ll see,” said Modric.

“I have to take it step-by-step, enjoy what I’m doing. I feel good physically, which is important, mentally as well. I’m at a huge club, the best club in the world without a doubt, and I’m working hard to keep my level as high as possible.

“We’ll see how long it is, but talking about years is difficult. I’m almost 37 and I feel great to be honest. I’ve worked outside of Valdebebas and the club’s facilities to…