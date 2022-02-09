Musa On Target As Karagumruk Edge Konyaspor In Nine-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa was on target, as Fatih Karagumruk edged Konyaspor 5-4 after extra-time to reach the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

Musa scored in the 28th minute to draw Fatih Karagumruk level at 2-2.

He was later replaced by former Liverpool striker Fabio Borini in the 65th minute.

It was Musa’s first goal since December 1st 2021, which was also in the Turkish Cup.

He has now scored three goals in all competitions (two in the Turkish Cup, one in the league) for Fatih Karagumruk in the current campaign.

Fatih Karagumruk have never won the Turkish Cup in their history and will hope to land a first ever title this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…