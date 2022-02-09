Peseiro: Why Contract Talks With NFF Broke Down

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro has offered explanations on why his contract talks with the Nigeria Football Federation fell through, Completesports.com reports.Read Also: AFCON 2021: ‘I Was Better Than Mendy’ –Egypt Keeper, Abou-Gabal

“We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro has shown in Nigeria Football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity. We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him, “NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement on Monday.

“However, in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the…