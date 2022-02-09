Salah Still Struggling With AFCON Disappoitment- Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is stil struggling with Egypt’s defeat to Senegal in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs lost 4-2 on penalties against the Terangha Lions, who won the title for the first time.

Salah was also part of the Egypt’s team that lost in the final to Cameroon in 2017.

Mo is very disappointed,” Klopp told a press conference.

“It’s a massive thing. Losing a final is always hard, especially the way Egypt lost it, which makes it especially hard.

“He is happy to be back here, and he trained yesterday and today, but he is disappointed as well. We spoke obviously, and he will deal with it of course, but yesterday everyone could see he still has the final on his mind.

“I don’t think there is a lot of space for more determination in Mo’s mind. It’s there for all of us, but when you lose a big final, it’s really hard.

“But if you can use it [disappointment] for the next game or the next tournament,…